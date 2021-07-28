JUST IN: Zinwa threatens to cut off water supply

Midlands Bureau Chief

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has embarked on a massive water disconnection exercise aimed at recovering $2, 4 billion it is owed by various clients.

The disconnection exercise targets Government departments, local authorities and other categories of clients whose accounts are in arrears.

In a statement, Zinwa corporate communications and marketing manager, Mrs Marjorie Munyonga, said Government departments and other affected institutions have since been advised to clear their arrears or face disconnection.

“Of the total debt, Government departments owe $1, 011 billion, local authorities $507, 324, 789, irrigators 394, 116, 208 while domestic clients account for $ 251, 010. 289. The other clients such as parastatals, mines, industry, schools and churches account for the remainder of the amount,” she said.

Mrs Munyonga said the non-payment of water bills by clients has adversely affected the authority’s operations.

“Revenue generated from the water sales is used for the procurement of critical resources needed in the delivery of service. These resources include water treatment chemicals, fuel, electricity and plant spares,” she said.

As a result of non-payment of water bills, Mrs Munyonga said the authority has not been able to timely service statutory obligations which include taxes, levies, payment of creditors and staff salaries.

“The authority is therefore advising all clients in arrears to ensure that their accounts are paid up or to present acceptable payment plans at their relevant service centre offices.

“Zinwa reiterates that service delivery can only be sustained when users of the service pay for the services they receive. In the absence of payments from the users, it becomes extremely difficult for Zinwa to continue providing service,” she said.