JUST IN: ZITF grand platform to widen business growth – EcoCash Holdings

Business Reporter

DIVERSIFIED financial technology giant Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Limited, which recently re-branded into EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited, says the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) is a grand opportunity to grow commercial relations and widen business.

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE)-listed concern is exhibiting at this year’s multi-sectorial expo in Bulawayo where it has put up a state-of-the-art stand bringing together all its business units and brands.

Although attendance at this year’s edition of the ZITF is somewhat subdued due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the attendant restrictive measures, the company says it has decided to bet on the country’s premier business exhibition to showcase it group’s products and services.

The listed fintech and digital group’s business assets comprises mobile money, digital banking, payments services, international remittances, insurance, agritech, edtech, waste management, ride-hailing, logistics and e-commerce, among others.

EcoCash Holdings’ chief executive officer, Mr Eddie Chibi, said the group was honoured to participate at this year’s ZITF at a time the economy is recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are committed to showcasing what our businesses have to offer – the latest technology and state-of-the-art services and products we have deployed in the market – and the trade fair provides us with an ideal opportunity and platform to do so,” he said.

“Our presence here allows us to interact with our customers and to strengthen our growing commercial relationships with various business partners and stakeholders, as well as forge new, mutually beneficial partnerships.” Mr Chibi said the ZITF 2021 theme: “Showcasing the New Normal for Business and Industry: Realities and Opportunities” appropriately fits in with EcoCash Holdings’ reinvigorated drive to offer transformational solutions to address some of Africa’s toughest problems, using technology in the post Covid-19 era.

The listed group is showcasing all its business portfolios and brands, in a strong show of confidence in its own innovative capabilities and resilience, and in the prospects that are inherent in the market it operates in.

EcoCash Holdings’ assets on display include the group’s award-winning mobile payments platform EcoCash, which enables customers to conveniently carry out multiple financial transactions using their mobile phones.

The group also runs Steward Bank and the micro-insurance business EcoSure, which offers innovative insurance cover to many customers from a mobile phone.

The group announced in early August that it was changing its name from Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe, to EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe, in a move it said it meant to avoid name confusion and align the corporate’s brand identity with its flagship mobile money business, EcoCash.

It is now awaiting shareholder approval of the name change at an imminent Annual General Meeting, but has already obtained key approvals from its Board and relevant regulators.