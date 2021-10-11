JUST IN: ZMDC to pour US$2,2 million in Bubi small-scale mining venture

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) is pouring US$2,2 million into a joint venture mining capacitation project it has entered with small-scale miners under the Bubi Small-Scale Miners Association in Matabeleland North province.

The capacitation project involves the installation of a Carbon-in-Pulp (CIP) plant at Bubi Milling Centre and equipping ZOO 9 and ZOO 7 small-scale mines in Bubi with mining equipment and accessories such as hoist and electricity transformers as well as offering capacity building programmes on mining.

In a recent interview, ZMDC general manager Mr Blessed Chitambira said their joint venture initiative with Bubi Small-Scale Miners Association was a corporate social responsibility programme.

“We have a corporate social responsibility where we are capacitating the miners so that they can fend for themselves while also developing and generating revenue from the mines. We want to bring in some modern sort of hoisting because at the moment they are using an old hoisting. We have already bought the hoisting what we want to do is to install it at ZOO 9 so that more tonnage can come out of the ground.

“If the installation of that hoisting is successful, we will then move to another ZOO 7, which is also located in Bubi where we want to capacitate them in terms of the hoisting; currently there are doing it bringing the gold ore from underground to the surface manually something that is not sustainable,” he said.

"We also want to put a modern CIP plant at the Bubi Milling Centre and as we speak, we are in the process of bringing that plant there so that there is enough feed into it after we have capacitated our mines. We intend to pour US$2,2 million in terms of the installation of the CIP plant and capacitation of the miners."