JUST IN: ZNCC, UNDP meet business leaders over AfCFTA

Midlands Bureau

THE Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) in conjunction with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) are conducting training programme with business leaders in Gweru today with focus on harnesisng opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The trainings will empower private sector players on appreciation of what ACFTA entails for their businesses.

ZNCC has noticed a gap were most organizations are not alive to the implications of this agreement on their performance hence the desire to train them on the contents of the agreement.