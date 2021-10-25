JUST IN: ZRA seeks technical adviser for Batoka Gorge project

Business Reporter

THE Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) is seeking technical advisory consulting services for the development of the proposed US$4,5 billion Batoka Gorge Hydro-Electric Scheme by Zimbabwe and Zambia.

ZRA is a corporate body jointly and equally owned by the Governments of Zimbabwe and Zambia and is mandated with the management of the Kariba Complex and the stretch of the Zambezi River (from Kazungula to Kanyemba) forming a common border between the two contracting States.

ZRA has said the 2 400MW Batoka Gorge Hydro-Electric Scheme (BGHES) will be developed under a Build, Operate and Transfer model.

“The ZRA intends to employ a firm for the provision of technical advisory consulting services to the Zambezi River Authority, Zambia Electricity Supply Company (Zesco) Limited and Zesa Holdings for the development of the BGHES,” it said.

The scope for the development of the BGHES shall include but not limited to; 175 metres high, 720m long rolled compacted concrete gravity arch dam;

radial gated crest type spillway; two surface power plants, one on either side of the river bank, each having a capacity of 1,200MW as well as 6 x 200MW turbines in each powerhouse.

The envisaged hydro power plant would also comprise four intakes in the reservoir, which will take the water through four tunnels (each approximately 0,5km in length) to the two surface power plants downstream of the dam; diversion tunnels, and switchyards for both power plants.

It will also have transmission lines connecting the project to the grid in Zambia and in Zimbabwe.

The high-level scope of the consulting services to be implemented over a period of an estimated seven years includes but not limited to assisting with the contract negotiations with the developer.

“The consultant will be expected to participate in all contract negotiations with the developer and offer technical advice to the ZRA, Zesco Limited and Zesa Holdings until financial close; technical advisory services during project construction, the consultant shall offer technical advice with respect to the civil, hydro-mechanical, electro-mechanical and transmission and distribution infrastructure works during construction and follow-up of ZRA, Zesco Limited and Zesa Holdings’ training of staff by the developer.

A consultant will be selected in accordance with the quality and cost-based selection method set out in the authority’s procurement policy and procedures.

The shortlisting criteria is the firms core business being in the area of the proposed assignment, general experience of the firm (clearly demonstrating the scope, cost and duration), specific experience of the firm in the provision of technical advisory services for the development of hydro-electric power schemes in the last 20 years.

Prospective consultancy firms are also required to demonstrate specific experience of the firm in at least one Public- Private Partnership, Independent Power Producer or Build, Operate and Transfer projects in the energy sector in the last 20 years.

Specific experience of the firm in provision of consultancy services in at least two hydro-power projects with minimum installed capacity of 500MW in the last 20 years, is also taken into consideration for the tender.

Meanwhile, the BGHES is expected to generate over US$750 million in annual revenue and spawn modern urban cities for both Zimbabwe and Zambia.

ZRA has concluded disclosures for draft Environmental and Social Impact Assessment in communities set to be affected by the Batoka Gorge project.