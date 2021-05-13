JUST IN: ZRP Commissioner General half marathon postponed

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE ZRP Commissioner General half marathon race set for Saturday at the Old Mutual Nkulumane Complex has been postponed.

In a statement, the Bulawayo Athletics Board (BAB) said the event coincides with President Mnangagwa’s visit to the city and they decided to shelve it.

“Note that the ZRP Commissioner General half marathon has been moved forward to Saturday 29 May 2021. The venue remains the same. President Mnangagwa will be coming to Bulawayo during the weekend so the event cannot go ahead. We apologise for the inconveniences caused,” read the BAB statement.

BAB will, however, be holding another event on Sunday at White City Stadium.

“As Bab we are going to have Cadets, Youth, Junior and Senior Championships this weekend.

This event will be the final selection event for our provincial team which will represent Bulawayo at the NAAZ Interprovincial track and field championship to be held in Harare at the National Sports Stadium B Arena on Saturday 22 May 2021,” Bab said.

Athletes will take part in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 5000m, 4x100m relays.

Field events will be long jump, triple jump, high jump and shot-put.

Athletes that post good times in the interprovincials will be selected to represent Zimbabwe at international competitions like the Senior African Championships to be held in Algeria at the end of June and the World Junior Championships to be held in Kenya in August. – @innocentskizoe