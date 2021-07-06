JUST IN: ZRU, BMRFB mend relations

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) and Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) have taken advantage of the Covid-19 enforced break to iron out their differences, resulting in the latter’s executive being reinstated.

ZRU dissolved the BMRFB executive in March 2020 ahead of the union’s elective annual general meeting, accusing the BMRFB of “paralysing the smooth running” of rugby in Bulawayo.

The timing of BMRFB’s suspension raised eyebrows, with some in the province dismissing ZRU’s move as a ploy to prevent Bulawayo from having a say in the running and development of rugby in the country.

BMRFB challenged its suspension, although ZRU went ahead and appointed an interim committee to serve for two years.

In a statement, ZRU said it had taken advantage of the Covid-19 induced hiatus to reinvigorate and align its structures with the constitution by engaging all stakeholders for the development of rugby in provinces and in the country.

Aaron Jani, ZRU president said: “I have high hopes that once the lockdown is over, Bulawayo will once again be the hive of rugby activity.”

Reinstated BMRFB chairman Craig Change said his executive is committed to the development of rugby in Bulawayo.

“We will work with the union in reviving and developing rugby in the province and the country through fruitful engagements,” said Change. – @ZililoR