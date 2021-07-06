JUST IN: ZRU, BMRFB mend relations

06 Jul, 2021 - 13:07 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: ZRU, BMRFB mend relations Aaron Jani

The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) and Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) have taken advantage of the Covid-19 enforced break to iron out their differences, resulting in the latter’s executive being reinstated.

ZRU dissolved the BMRFB executive in March 2020 ahead of the union’s elective annual general meeting, accusing the BMRFB of “paralysing the smooth running” of rugby in Bulawayo.

The timing of BMRFB’s suspension raised eyebrows, with some in the province dismissing ZRU’s move as a ploy to prevent Bulawayo from having a say in the running and development of rugby in the country.

Craig Change

BMRFB challenged its suspension, although ZRU went ahead and appointed an interim committee to serve for two years.

In a statement, ZRU said it had taken advantage of the Covid-19 induced hiatus to reinvigorate and align its structures with the constitution by engaging all stakeholders for the development of rugby in provinces and in the country.

Aaron Jani, ZRU president said: “I have high hopes that once the lockdown is over, Bulawayo will once again be the hive of rugby activity.”

Reinstated BMRFB chairman Craig Change said his executive is committed to the development of rugby in Bulawayo.

“We will work with the union in reviving and developing rugby in the province and the country through fruitful engagements,” said Change. – @ZililoR

 

 

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting