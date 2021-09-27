JUST IN: ZSE Direct transactions clock $30 million

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE value of transactions traded on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Direct platform has increased by 500 percent to around $30 million as of last month from $5 million in January this year.

The platform, which allows individuals in the country to participate on the ZSE through the digital platform, was launched in September last year.

In an interview on the sidelines of the just ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo, ZSE head of business development Mr Anymore Taruvinga said they were excited by the uptake of the ZSE Direct platform.

“We started the year at about $5 million as of January this year; it went up to about $15 million in April now we are close to $30 million worth of transactions per month in August,” he said, adding that there has been a steady increase in the value of shares traded and the uptake of the product.

