JUST IN: ZSE Direct transactions clock $30 million

27 Sep, 2021 - 12:09 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: ZSE Direct transactions clock $30 million Mr Anymore Taruvinga

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE value of transactions traded on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Direct platform has increased by 500 percent to around $30 million as of last month from $5 million in January this year.

The platform, which allows individuals in the country to participate on the ZSE through the digital platform, was launched in September last year.

In an interview on the sidelines of the just ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo, ZSE head of business development Mr Anymore Taruvinga said they were excited by the uptake of the ZSE Direct platform.

“We started the year at about $5 million as of January this year; it went up to about $15 million in April now we are close to $30 million worth of transactions per month in August,” he said, adding that there has been a steady increase in the value of shares traded and the uptake of the product.

– @okazunga

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting