JUST IN: ZSM should play its part towards US$12bn milestone – Chitando

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe School of Mines (ZSM) should align its programmes to the development of necessary skills required to support the Government’s US$12 billion mining industry by 2023 and Vision 2030.

Mines and Mining Development Minister, Winston Chitando, said this during the 2020 ZSM virtual annual graduation ceremony today, where he was guest of honour.

He said under the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, the Government has set a target of a US$12 billion mining industry, which is key component towards attainment of an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

“For this vision to become a reality, and it is in the process of becoming a reality, the various sectors of the economy have to pay their part to ensure that we increase productivity of the nation,” he said.

“The challenge l wish to give to the Zimbabwe School of Mines is to ensure they plan their work to ensure that they align the short and long-term plans to Vision 2030 and the US$12 billion milestone.”

The event, which is ZSM’s 26th graduation ceremony saw 186 graduates being awarded national and higher national diplomas in mining geology, mine ventilation and environmental engineering, mining, mine surveying, mineral processing and extractive metallurgy, metallurgical assaying.

– @okazunga