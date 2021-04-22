JUST IN: ZTA hosts digital workshop for tourism SMEs

Business Reporter

IN a bid to capacitate and develop new marketing techniques on the back of massive global digital uptake, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority is today hosting a virtual digital marketing workshop targeting small to medium enterprise tourism players.

The main objective of the workshop is to equip small to medium enterprises in the tourism sector with requisite skills to enhance their online presence, ZTA head corporate affairs, Mr Godfrey Koti, said.

He added that the workshop was meant to support the country’s efforts to foster tourism sector recovery after the industry was heavily crippled by Covid-19 induced lockdown measures since March last year.

“It’s our mandate to develop marketing skills and initiatives that assist tourism industry growth.

“In the recently launched National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy, digital marketing is at the core and this workshop is one of the key programs aimed at enhancing digital marketing skills in tourism,” he said.

The workshop is focusing on critical fundamentals of digital marketing as a strategy and covers aspects such as content creation, social media analytics and new media trends, said Mr Koti.