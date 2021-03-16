JUST IN:25 000 illegal panners, machete gangs arrested

The Chronicle

MORE than 25 400 illegal panners and machete gangs have so far been arrested by police this year for various illegal activities, including dealing in foreign currency, in a move aimed at ridding the country of malcontents.

This year, touts, unscrupulous fuel dealers, motorists with unregistered vehicles and those found with dangerous weapons, have also been arrested under various police operations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the ZRP will continue intensifying some of its operations which include; ‘No to unregistered motor vehicles’, ‘No to touts’, ‘No to unscrupulous fuel dealers’, ‘No to illegal forex dealers’, ‘No to dangerous weapons’, ‘No to machete gangs’ and ‘No to cross-border crimes’. – Harare Bureau

