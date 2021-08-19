JUSTICE FOR ‘MEMORY’: Police arrest pedophile for rape and parents for cover-up

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have arrested three people including the parents of a minor who died while giving birth at an apostolic sect shrine in Marange a month ago.

Police arrested Hatirarami Momberume (26) alias Evans Momberume on rape charges after he impregnated Anna Machaya (15) who was married off to him.

All along the public had been made to believe that Memory Machaya (14) is the one who died and was buried at the apostolic sect shrine.

However, police investigations have revealed that it’s actually Anna Machaya, a relative of Memory who died at the Shrine.

The false identity of the deceased was part of the plot by Anna’s family to conceal the crime bordering on child marriage and concealing the minor’s death.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Anna’s parents Mr Edmore Machaya (45) mother Ms Shy Mabika (36) have been arrested for obstructing the course of justice.

“The police has indeed conducted comprehensive investigations culminating in the arrest of Hatirarami Momberume (26) alias Evans Momberume. The minor who died in this case is Anna Machaya, born on 5th July and not Memory Machaya born on 2nd January 1999. It is correct that Anna Machaya died on 15th of July and was buried at the shrine after experiencing complications while giving birth. It is correct that Anna Machaya died on 15th July 2021 and was buried at the shrine after experiencing complications while giving birth,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the deceased minor’s parents will also be charged for blocking investigations.

“The police are also pressing criminal charges against Anna Machaya’s father, Edmore Machaya (45) and mother Shy Mabika (36) for obstructing or defeating the course of justice. The parents openly lied to the police that Anna Machaya was born 2nd January 1999. The mother went on to give police investigators a national identity card in bid to prove that she was born on 2nd January 1999. This was false. Investigations have revealed that the identity card produced to the police belonged to a namesake of the late minor who is a daughter to Earnest Machaya. This is an uncle to the late Anna Machaya. It is through school records in Mhondoro that the police actually proved that the late Anna Machaya was born on 5th July 2006 to Edmore Machaya and Shy Mabika,” he said.

“The police has obtained the correct birth certificate copies in respect of Memory Machaya (22) and the late Anna Machaya (15). These are two different people with different mothers and fathers. Memory Machaya is alive and currently married to Lameck Makonye alias Sigodhla (54) in Mhondoro.”

Asst Comm Nyathi commended citizens for giving the police space to comprehensively investigate the case.

[email protected]