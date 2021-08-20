Justice for minor who died giving birth

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have arrested the parents of a 15-year-old-girl who died while giving birth at an apostolic church shrine including a 26-year-old man that she had been married off to.

Edmore Machaya (45) and his wife Ms Shy Mabika (36) from Marange had offered their nine-year-old daughter as a ‘replacement wife’ to Hatirarami Momberume (26), alias Evans Momberume.

In Zimbabwe, the minimum age for marriage is 18 while earlier reports had indicated the minor was 14 years old.

The death which sparked international outrage against child marriages, took time to investigate as the parents allegedly deliberately supplied the police with a wrong name – Memory – as they tried to juggle birth certificates and make it look like the deceased was 22 years old.

Police have since revealed that it is actually Anna Machaya, a cousin to Memory who died at the apostolic sect shrine and Memory’s name was provided as part of the plans to conceal the crime.

Memory (22) is alive and married to a 54-year-old man and lives in Mhondoro.

Anna’s death has attracted worldwide condemnation of child marriages that seem to be rife among apostolic sects.

Government, legislators and United Nations Women in Zimbabwe, among other development agencies, spoke strongly against the practice.

Police yesterday said they have arrested Anna’s parents for obstructing the course of justice by lying over the minor’s identity.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a comprehensive investigation led to the arrest of three suspects.

“The police have indeed conducted comprehensive investigations culminating in the arrest of Hatirarami Momberume (26) alias Evans Momberume. The minor who died in this case is Anna Machaya, born on 5th July 2006 and not Memory Machaya born on 2nd January 1999. It is correct that Anna Machaya died on 15th of July and was buried at the shrine after experiencing complications while giving birth,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“The police are also pressing criminal charges against Anna Machaya’s father, Edmore Machaya (45) and mother Shy Mabika (36) for obstructing or defeating the course of justice. The parents openly lied to the police that Anna Machaya was born 2nd January 1999. This was false. Investigations have revealed that the identity card produced to the police belonged to a namesake of the late minor who is a daughter to Earnest Machaya. This is an uncle to the late Anna Machaya. It is through school records in Mhondoro that the police actually proved that the late Anna Machaya was born on 5th July 2006 to Edmore Machaya and Shy Mabika,” he said.

“The police have obtained the correct birth certificate copies in respect of Memory Machaya (22) and the late Anna Machaya (15). These are two different people with different mothers and fathers. Memory Machaya is alive and currently married to Lameck Makonye alias Sigodhla (54) in Mhondoro.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said the parents of the minor face an additional crime of offering their nine-year-old daughter to Momberume.

“The late Anna Machaya’s parents will face charges of pledging a minor after trying to hand over their minor aged nine years to the suspect. Investigations are in progress with the aim of unravelling all the facts in the case. The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges all Zimbabweans to be law abiding citizens and engage in lawful activities. Anyone who tries to interfere with police investigations will face the full wrath of the law,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Yesterday, members of the public commended the police for arresting suspects linked to the case.

On the other hand, legislators have raised concern over minors falling pregnant saying Anna’s case is a reflection of what is happening across the country.

Government in March said at least 5 000 teenage girls had fallen pregnant between January and February.

Speaking in the National Assembly’s on Wednesday, Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Dr Sithembiso Nyoni said there was a need for society to take collective responsibility in addressing child marriage cases and minors falling pregnant.

“We need to talk to the adults to protect the girl child but you also need to strengthen the girl child and make them see that there is possibility after the abuse. I think it is important that we rally together and protect the girl child, period. It cannot be a responsibility of one sector. It is a national responsibility,” said Dr Nyoni.

Health and Child Care Parliamentary Portfolio Committee Chairperson Dr Ruth Labode said girl child abuse needs to be tackled as a matter of national attention.

She said while Anna’s case might be more pronounced, there are many girls being married off.

“If you go round all maternity homes where children are delivering – even the statistics within the Ministry, there are 14, 15 and 16 year olds. So, when we are talking of child marriages, let us not isolate it as if it is a Marange thing, it is a national epidemic and we really need to deal with it in that form,” she said.

“First of all, we must say what is causing a normal mother to want to marry off a 14-year-old, let us forget about Marange, it is poverty. People are unemployed, parents cannot pay school fees and they opt to marry them off – if they do not marry them off, they go out there and get pregnancies.

“I think the Minister of Women’s Affairs needs to call a national dialogue on this issue, it is not a small thing. Go to Matabeleland South, you will see 14, 15 and 16 year old girls who have fallen pregnant. It is a national problem so let us not cover our heads in the sand and think that we have dealt with the issue. We have not dealt with the issue, it is a reality which is going on the ground, please call for a dialogue.”

— @nqotshili