Justice Matanda-Moyo appointed Prosecutor General

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo to the position of the country’s Prosecutor-General, just a week after another woman Mrs Virginia Mabhiza was given a high-profile appointment as the country’s Attorney General.

In a statement, the Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya said Justice Matanda-Moyo’s appointment is with immediate effect while Mrs Mabhiza assumes her duties on November 1.

“His Excellency the President, has in terms of Section 259(3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe appointed Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo as the Prosecutor-General with immediate effect,” said Dr Rushwaya. Justice Matanda-Moyo is the current Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), a position that she has been holding since May 2019.

“Justice Matanda-Moyo has vast experience in the justice delivery system having served as a magistrate, State advisor in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, State counsel (Criminal Division) of the Attorney-General prosecuting in the High and Supreme Courts. She rose through the ranks to the post of Director Civil Division and Director Public Prosecution before being appointed Judge of the Labour Court (2009) and Judge of the High Court (2013). She has also served as Chairperson of the Land Acquisition Task Force and represented Zimbabwe in international cases on human rights,” said Dr Rushwaya.

The Prosecutor General heads the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) which is established under Section 258 of the country’s Constitution.