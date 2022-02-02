JUSTIN: Freeman, Baba Harare return to Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Dancehall chanter, Freeman will this Saturday return to King Solomon Café in Kwekwe for a bash meant to celebrate Fidelis ‘DJ Fydale’ Isaacs’ birthday.

Freeman last played in the city last October where he drew huge crowds in the mining town.

According to the internationally-acclaimed and award-winning DJ, Freeman is returning to Kwekwe by public demand.

“This gig is by public demand as the fans were saying they didn’t get enough the last time he came. So, we decided to bring him again as a way of thanking our fans for standing with us through and through,” said Fydale who is also a resident DJ at Solomon’s Café.

On the night, performances will come from DJs Allomah, Nashley, and P-Nut among others.

Freeman, promised fireworks.

Meanwhile, Baba Harare who shared the stage with Freeman the last time he was in Kwekwe, will be at The Club in Mbizo on Friday evening.

The Club owner, Sukol Dube said all was ready for the jit singer.

“Most people like him in Kwekwe so we decided, why not bring him for a live show. The stage is ready for the artiste and we’re prepared to host our fans under strict covid-19 regulations,” said Dube.

The two shows are expected to light up the usually quiet mining town.