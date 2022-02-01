JUSTIN: Jasper Mpofu sets sights on Olympics

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

STINGRAYS swimmer Jasper Mpofu has set his sights on making it to the Olympics after being awarded a scholarship in the United States of America.

Mpofu received a scholarship from Point University where he is studying Business Management and also focusing on his swimming.

An elated Mpofu, who left for America last year said he is grateful for the opportunity and is already eyeing the Olympics.

“It’s a four-year swimming scholarship and I am truly grateful and honoured to be given such an amazing opportunity.

“It will make an immeasurable difference in my career as it gives me a chance to further my education and swimming.

“I would like to one day go to the Olympics and I am just always looking to improve each time I’m racing so I am aiming at improving my times with each competition,” he said.

Mpofu (18) represented Zimbabwe at African Union Sports Council Region 5 Youth Games in Botswana where he clinched three silver medals in