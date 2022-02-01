JUSTIN: Neville Sigauke collabos South Africa’s Olley on new song

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

South Africa-based Mbira Dze Hip hop musician, Neville Sigauke has collaborated with that country’s vocalist Thomas Mokoena aka Olley on a new track called Idlozi.

The track which was produced by Zimbabwean beat-maker DJ Jabs will be available on a number of digital platforms from Friday.

Listening to the teaser track, one hears a fusion of Afro-House, Amapiano and Mbira, of which the Mbira was played by Zimbabwean artiste Samukoko.

Said Neshville Sigauke: “The mission is to break musical and language boundaries through music and unite the two countries since there’s been some tension lately.

“The track is also a celebratory song where we give thanks to the ancestors for protecting and guiding us through tough times and life in general,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire

 

 

