Juvenile up for rape

Laurel Murangaridzirayi [email protected]

A BULAWAYO juvenile who allegedly raped another minor twice, has appeared in court. The 17-year-old from Richmond suburb appeared before the Bulawayo regional magistrate, Mr Joseph Mabeza, facing charges of rape.

The case was remanded to 7 September. Prosecuting, Ms Nkanyezi Xaba said the accused person pounced on the complainant while she was relieving herself in the bush. “On the 20 of August 2023 at around 1200hrs the accused person approached the complainant who was relieving herself in the bush at Richmond Bulawayo and he was coming from behind holding a horse pipe,” she said.

The court was told that the accused threatened to kill the victim if she made noise that would alert the public. “The accused person strangled her, threatening to kill her if she made any noise,” she said. Accused then wore a condom and raped the complainant.

The court heard that on another day the accused person repeated his act and raped the complainant. The matter was brought to light when the matter was reported to the police. “The matter was reported at ZRP Sauerstown and the complainant was referred to Mpilo Hospital for medical examination,” he said.