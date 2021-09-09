JZ’s Makokoba house to be monument

Zanu-PF Vice-President Kembo Mohadi and Director of Friends of Joshua Nkomo Trust Rayban Sengwayo exchange notes during the launch of Restoration, Refurbishment and Rebranding of the Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo Home (House Number 141) into a Historical Domestic Tourism Attraction in Makokoba yesterday. (Picture by Obey Sibanda)

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

LIBERATION icon and founder of the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) Cde Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo’s house in Bulawayo’s Makokoba suburb is set to be refurbished and transformed into a historical monument.

Cde Moyo, who was affectionately known as JZ, died on January 22, 1977 in Zambia after a parcel bomb he had opened exploded on him.

The rebranding and refurbishment of the house, Number 141 along 10th Street in the city’s oldest suburb is in recognition of Cde Moyo’s contribution to the liberation struggle and the need to preserve his legacy. Friends of Joshua Trust and Zanu-PF are spearheading the project of restoring the two-roomed house, turning it into a historical township attraction.

Officially launching a fundraising campaign for the restoration, refurbishment and rebranding of JZ Moyo House yesterday, Zanu-PF Vice-President and Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi said the restoration of the house is in sync with President Mnangagwa’s recent visit to the city to launch the Bulawayo Heritage Trail.

“The JZ Moyo House is an important part of the Bulawayo Heritage Trail and adds to the voice of preserving the narrative of the legacy of nationalism. Makokoba represents the beginning and the founding of the national movements behind the liberation struggle such as National Democratic Party, Zapu and others,” he said.

“Our responsibility as a community and the leadership is to make sure that such important sites are preserved and not forgotten and also packaged into tourist attractions such as the Mandela House on Vilakazi Street in Soweto.”

Cde Mohadi said the restoration and refurbishment of JZ Moyo House dovetails into one of the fundamental principles of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) on infrastructure development.

He said Cde JZ was a principal player together with other nationalists such as Cdes Joshua Nkomo, Benjamin Burombo, Robert Mugabe and Jane Ngwenya, who was also a victim of the bombing that killed Cde Moyo.

He urged the business community to support the initiative that will see the house being developed and renovated ahead of its opening.

Former ZPRA chief of military intelligence, Retired Brigadier-General Abel Mazinyane who first met Cde JZ in 1969, said transforming the late nationalist’s house into a museum is a befitting honour for his contribution to the liberation struggle.

“We used to call Cde JZ Makokoba because he would hardly spend a day without talking about his life in that suburb. I am happy because his name will not be erased in the history books,” he said.

Zanu-PF Secretary for War Veterans, Cde Douglas Mahiya said Cde JZ was in the same league with other African icons such as Cdes Kwame Nkrumah and Nelson Mandela.

“I want to call on Zimbabweans to give honour and recognition to Cde JZ for the role he played in the liberation of our country. As war veterans we are not asking for too much if we ask for recognition,” he said.

“We will not forget Cde JZ and other veterans of the struggle who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of our country. Without Cde JZ we would not have a commander of his stature.”

Friends of Joshua Trust chief executive officer Ms Beverly Pullen said plans are underway for Cde JZ’s house to be enshrined and presented as a historical tourism attraction.

“This will be the first house to be enshrined in Makokoba and the idea is to have all other sites and houses in Makokoba with historical relevance to be refurbished and packaged in a similar way,” she said.

Ms Pullen said Cde JZ Moyo House will contribute immensely to the growth and development of Makokoba.

“Preserving the history of a place through its significant historic resources gives a community its unique character and it involves much more than simply preserving and restoring old buildings such as 141 on 10th street. There are also economic, cultural, environmental and educational benefits of historic preservation, all of which are inextricably connected to one another,” she said. — @mashnets.