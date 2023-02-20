Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa under fire for skipping AKA’s funeral

Scores of artistes, musicians, personalities and creatives have been lambasted for showing zero support towards the Forbes family following AKA’s passing. Although Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was laid to rest yesterday but his fans are still fighting tooth and nail with those who skipped his funeral.

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa are the last but certainly not the least of celebrities to be called out for blue ticking AKA’s passing. Tweeps can not come to terms with how noticeable it was for certain celebrities that did not extend their condolences nor paid their last respect to AKA.

Tweeps have joined hands and collectively lambasted Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa for pulling a “missing in action” at AKA’s funeral. The pair could not even post on their social media and convey their condolences to the Forbes family.

Instead Kabza De Small was sharing videos on social media while in studio and making music. Which could be the reason why scores of tweeps only lambasted them for not wishing the slain rapper a rest in peace message.

Tweeps attacked rapper Cassper Nyovest following an appreciation post he made about AKA’s father, Tony Forbes.

Nyovest could not attend both the memorial service and funeral due to international work commitments. Tweeps were rubbed the wrong way for his post about AKA’s father when he could not even pay his last respect to the rapper. -Zalebs