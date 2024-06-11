Kabza De Small’s Symphonic concert celebrates Amapiano’s global influence

When tickets sold out just a few hours after being announced, it was anticipated that the Red Bull Symphonic: Kabza De Small with Ofentse Pitse and the Symphonic Orchestra would be one for the books.

The highly anticipated show took place on Saturday at the iconic Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City in Johannesburg, South Africa, and a second show was added on Sunday due to overwhelming demand.

The “Imithandazo” hit-maker performed alongside Ofentse Pitse who is hailed as the youngest African woman orchestra owner, conductor, classical music arranger, producer, musician and curator of intimate musically inspired/influenced spaces and experiences.

The event also featured several other artistes with the night’s showstopper being when Kabza brought DJ Maphorisa onto the stage. Njelic, Daliwonga, DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, MaWhoo, Nokwazi and Mthunzi were among those who gave outstanding performances.

The unique blend of modern Amapiano rhythms and classical orchestration has garnered significant attention on social media, with fans praising the singing of Amapiano legend Kabza.

The event happened after Kabza dropped a single titled Kabza Chant, which also garnered a positive response.

The vibrant song tells Kabza’s tale of how he changed the entertainment scene with his consistency, having taken Amapiano around the world and broken multiple records.

The song, which features a star-studded line-up of performers such as Young Stunna, Nkosazana Daughter, Nokwazi, Anzo, Mashudu, Tman Xpress, Murumba Pitch and Mthunzi, is already ascending the charts on numerous music streaming platforms.

It became the first in history by a South African to receive over 100 000 daily streams on SA Spotify on its first day of release.

Scores of music stars have since been talking about the show, with X user Refiloe Ramogase among those who lauded all those who were involved.

“Last night (Sunday) was all kinds of powerful and special. A massive congratulations to all involved in putting together the Kabza Red Bull moment in SA music culture. Symphonic. A proud moment in SA music culture.”

Well-known musician Duduzile “Lady Du” Ngwenya also spoke about Kabza De Small, highlighting that he is blessed musically.

“Kabza sits next to God. He’s so blessed musically,” said Lady Du.

Grammy winner Black Coffee gave Kabza his flowers and said: “Congrats on everything King.”

Kabza also thanked DJ Maphorisa for making his light shine stronger: “Brother thank you.”

The star, who has various accolades to his name for his work with the Scorpion Kings, alongside DJ Maphorisa, has earned 10 South African Music Awards, two Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards, three Amapiano Music Awards, one Sunday Times GenNext, and numerous platinum releases. – IOL/Bona