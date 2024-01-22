Kadelwa Arts spotlights challenges in Zimbabwe’s visual arts industry, calls for reform

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Emerging visual artist Kadelwa Arts, at a workshop themed “The Essentials for Art Practice and Management” held in Bulawayo last week, addressed critical challenges faced by the visual arts industry in Zimbabwe, emphasising the need for transformative solutions.

As the head of the Plumtree Visual Arts Association, Kadelwa Arts participated in the workshop, adopting a collaborative approach with 15 contemporary and emerging artists from Bulawayo. During the event, he engaged in discussions with Clifford Zulu, the director of Bulawayo Arts Affair, to delve into the issues and potential solutions within the visual arts sector.

Kadelwa Arts outlined specific challenges affecting the practice of digital art in Zimbabwe. Access to technology emerged as a major hurdle, with limited availability of high-quality computers, software, and hardware hindering the creation and advancement of digital art. Furthermore, he highlighted the scarcity of formal education and training opportunities in digital art techniques and technologies, impeding artists’ skill development.

“Furthermore, there are challenges in Education and Training. The accessibility of formal education and training opportunities in digital art is constrained in Zimbabwe. Artists encounter difficulties in identifying specialised courses or institutions providing comprehensive training in digital art techniques and technologies. The scarcity of educational opportunities poses a hindrance to the cultivation of skills and knowledge essential for excelling in the field,” expressed Kadelwa Arts.

Intellectual property protection also raised concerns, with difficulties in enforcing copyright laws and preventing unauthorised use or reproduction of digital artwork.

Kadelwa Arts expressed the risk digital artists face regarding plagiarism or theft without proper attribution or compensation.

Cultural perceptions presented another challenge, as digital art is sometimes viewed as foreign or less authentic compared to traditional forms deeply rooted in Zimbabwean culture. Overcoming these perceptions becomes crucial for the growth of digital art.

Despite these challenges, Kadelwa Arts acknowledged the resilient community of digital artists in Zimbabwe, pushing boundaries and finding ways to overcome obstacles.

“However, amidst these challenges, a burgeoning community of digital artists in Zimbabwe is actively pushing the boundaries of the medium and innovatively overcoming obstacles. The rise of local initiatives, collaborations, and dedicated platforms for digital art is poised to elevate awareness, offer support, and create valuable opportunities for digital artists in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Nigel Mutare, an upcoming artist who attended the workshop under the alias SkyArtz, reflected on the significance of the event. He noted discussions about the artist’s identity and shared a key takeaway: “Always present yourself as the artist and not just your art.”

