Kadewere loaned to FC Nantes

ZIMBABWE international footballer Tino Kadewere has been loaned to French Ligue 1 side FC Nantes until the end of the season.

According to L’Eqquipe and Ouest-France, Olympique Lyonnais’ the forward is expected to join FC Nantes on a loan deal that will contain an obligatory purchase clause.

Nantes is wasting no time in the transfer window. Les Canaris, who are once again in a relegation battle, are set to lose Moses Simon and Mostafa Mohamed to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). However, Nantes looks set to quickly compensate for both absences.

Kadewere has featured for Lyon 11 times this season and started in only two of those matches.

He is yet to score or provide an assist this campaign.

