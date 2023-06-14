Kadewere’s Spanish loan spell ends

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WARRIORS international Tinotenda Kadewere will be joining his parent club Lyon from the French topflight football league after his loan spell to Spanish side Real Mallorca came to an end.

Mallorca bade farewell to Kadewere yesterday.

“Thank you for everything and good luck Tinotenda Kadewere,” the club posted on their social media handles.

The Warriors international spent the entire last season on loan at the Spanish top-flight side.

The transfer marked the first time a Zimbabwean joined a Spanish top-flight club.

The 27-year-old made 18 appearances for Mallorca across all competitions, scoring just two goals.

Kadewere wrote his own piece of history after becoming the first Zimbabwean to play in the Spanish La Liga.

