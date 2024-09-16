Kadonzvo earns it for Dynamos

Fungai Muderere in Francistown, Botswana

Orapa United 0-1 Dynamos

DYNAMOS secured a late victory against Orapa United in a Caf Confederation Cup second-round, first-leg match at Obed Itani Stadium yesterday, thanks to a late superb strike from substitute Valentine Kadonzvo.

Kadonzvo was introduced in the 75th minute for the ineffective Emmanuel Paga.

The game was watched by a large crowd despite the sizzling heat in Botswana, where loyal DeMbare fans still came out in full force to support their team.

DeMbare were the dominant team throughout the game, with Shadreck Nyahwa controlling the midfield alongside Donald Mudadi, although they were let down by poor finishing from Elton Chikona, Nomore Chinyerere and Paga.

Mudadi was substituted in the 60th minute to be replaced by Tanaka Shandirwa, while Eli ILunga and Freddy Alick were brought on for Chikona and Chinyere.

The hosts also made a substitution, bringing in Erick Ookame for Kamgelo Moloi in a bid to energise their attack.

However, it was Kadonzvo’s clinical strike that sealed Dynamos’ victory.

“I told the boys that we travelled for a win. We got the goal towards the end of the match which does not give a good reflection of a match that we dominated. However, it’s a job well done,” said Dynamos interim coach Lloyd Chigowe.

Despite the defeat, Orapa United coach Gadimang Tiiso remained optimistic and praised the team for its defensive resilience.

“We lost to one of the best clubs in Zimbabwe. It was a game of two halves, we cannot kill the boys. They did well defensively only to concede in the last minutes of the match.

“We tried to match Dynamos, and I think we will do well in the second-leg. Dynamos were very compact,” said a dejected Tiiso.

Dynamos will play host to Orapa United next weekend in the return leg of the tie at the same venue. – @FungaiMuderere.