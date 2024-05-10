Kaindu cautiously optimistic . . . Admits Melikhaya’s absence is a setback

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

DESPITE admitting that it is a setback to lose holding midfielder Melikhaya Ncube for the crucial league clash against FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday, Highlanders head coach Kelvin Kaindu says this could still be an opportunity for his replacement to shine.

This will not be the first time Bosso goes into a big game this season without one of their key players due to suspension.

It was the same situation when they visited Ngezi Platinum whom they faced without Lynoth Chikuhwa who was suspended for that tie.

Like Ncube, Chikuhwa had accumulated three yellow cards which warrants a one-game suspension.

Kaindu yesterday spoke on the impact of missing key players in big games owing to suspension.

“It does affect us in a way, especially considering the depth that we have and the games that we have, the certain positions, and how influential the players have been. Sonjy (Chikuhwa) has been influential in scoring goals and Melikhaya has been consistent. If you play a game without such players it has a negative impact on the team. The suspensions will be there so we can’t run away from them but then it’s also an opportunity for others to play,” said Kaindu.

He reckons their preparations for the FC Platinum game are well on course.

“Our preparations for the coming fixture against FC Platinum have gone on well. It’s so far, so good. The thing is we are going to miss one player (Melikhaya Ncube) due to suspension and the other one who I cannot mention for now due to injury. However, the injured player will need to be assessed ahead of the next match,” said Kaindu.

Kaindu gave a hint into how they will be approaching the FC Platinum game after they were frustrated with a nil-all draw by Arenel last Sunday.

“Every game is different and the approach every week is different. In these local games, we watch each other every week and we are always together and it becomes a bit of a challenge but when playing teams like FC Platinum who are also playing to get three points, it allows both teams to display what they have than just playing a team that is content with getting a draw and after the game they celebrate the draw. It shows their plan has worked,” said Kaindu.

The two teams are separated by a single point on the log table with Bosso sitting on top of the table with 19 points.

In other matches set for this weekend, a potentially explosive encounter is set for tomorrow at Wadzanayi Stadium as Simba Bhora will host defending champions Ngezi Platinum.

CAPS United will face Yadah at the Heart Stadium. Manica Diamonds will battle against Bikita Pirates at Sakubva Stadium on Sunday.

Fixtures

Saturday

Green Fuel v ZPC Kariba (GreenFuel Arena), Yadah v CAPS United (Rufaro Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Chicken Inn (Luveve Stadium), Simba Bhora v Ngezi Platinum (Wadzanayi Stadium)

Sunday

Manica Diamonds v Bikita Minerals (Sakubva Stadium), Highlanders v FC Platinum (Barbourfields Stadium), Hwange v Arenel (Colliery Stadium), Dynamos v Herentals (Rufaro Stadium), Telone v Chegutu Pirates (Bata Stadium)

