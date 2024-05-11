Kaindu craves . . . Calls for entertaining football, blasts ‘parking the bus’

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

ON Sunday, Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu hopes for an entertaining match at Barbourfields, not just for his team but for the fans as well.Kaindu’s desire stems from his frustration with teams this season who, in his view, have prioritised avoiding defeat over playing to win.

The most recent example, according to Kaindu, was Arenel last weekend. Their defensive approach stifled Bosso, leading to a goalless draw.While Kaindu feels most opponents have adopted a defensive strategy, he seems confident FC Platinum will offer a different challenge.

“In these local games, we watch each other every week and we are always together and it becomes a bit of a challenge but when playing teams like FC Platinum who are also playing to get three points, it allows both teams to display what they have than just playing a team that is content with getting a draw and after the game they celebrate the draw,” said Kaindu.

He said they’re working on strategies to overcome teams that employ a “low block” or as some call it, “parking the bus.” The turnaround in tactics is quite striking. Just last season under Baltemar Brito, Bosso was known for their own defensive approach.

This season, Kaindu’s offensive philosophy is evident. His team has already scored 15 goals in 10 matches compared to just 24 goals the whole of last season.

“Most teams have tried to prevent us from scoring and we are happy that in the last games that we have played, it is only one (against Arenel) that we have not managed to get a goal. We are still working on our finishing when we have the ball.

“We are playing FC Platinum, a formidable side and they have a good coach who can influence the result of the game at any given time. We know the pedigree that FC Platinum have, the style of play that they want to display and we hope that it is going to be entertaining to all our fans,” Kaindu said.

“Our preparations for the coming fixture on Sunday against FC Platinum are, so far, so good. The only problem that we have is a player who will be missing out because of suspension and maybe one player who still has to be attended to in terms of being fit to play. He is yet to see the doctor, but I cannot disclose his name for now,” said Kaindu.

Saturday Chronicle has learned that midfielder Prince Ndlovu is likely to be out for the FC Platinum match. Melikhaya Ncube will also miss the game due to a yellow card suspension. FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has also said he is expecting a good game of football tomorrow.

“We are playing a very good team in Highlanders. They have a good coach and they have been doing well of late. Of course, l have been hearing they have not been winning playing in Bulawayo in terms of their derbies but l think that is all part of football and that is a phase that will pass. We know the dangers they can pose when playing at Barbourfields so we have to go out there and make sure we do well in all the phases of the game,” said Mapeza.

The two teams are separated by a single point on the log table with Bosso sitting top of the table with 19 points. FC Platinum are in third place on the table while Manica Diamonds are second also with 18 points.

In other matches set for this afternoon, a potentially explosive encounter is set for Wadzanayi Stadium as Simba Bhora will host defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars while CAPS United will face Yadah at the Heart Stadium. Manica Diamonds will face Bikita Pirates at Sakubva Stadium tomorrow.

Fixtures

Today

Green Fuel v ZPC Kariba (GreenFuel Arena), Yadah v CAPS United (Rufaro Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Chicken Inn (Luveve Stadium), Simba Bhora v Ngezi Platinum (Wadzanayi Stadium)

Tomorrow

Manica Diamonds v Bikita Minerals (Sakubva Stadium), Highlanders v FC Platinum (Barbourfields Stadium), Hwange v Arenel (Colliery Stadium), Dynamos v Herentals (Rufaro Stadium), TelOne v Chegutu Pirates (Bata Stadium)