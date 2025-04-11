Kaindu fumes‘. . . Soft goals avoidable’

Innocent Kurira, Zimpapers Sports Hub

HIGHLANDERS coach, Kelvin Kaindu has voiced deep concern over his side’s persistent defensive lapses, warning that their habit of conceding “soft” goals is undermining their ambitions ahead of a high-stakes Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against CAPS United, at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Bosso have looked lively in attack but remain worryingly fragile at the back — leaking five goals in as many matches, a statistic Kaindu finds unacceptable. The goals, he argues, haven’t come from moments of brilliance by the opposition, but from glaring errors within his own ranks.

“We have been conceding goals we shouldn’t be conceding,” a visibly frustrated Kaindu said. “It has been a major concern for us. Our opponents have punished us for the mistakes we have made and it’s something we need to address. These are soft goals — avoidable ones.”

The Highlanders’ defence, once their hallmark, has faltered under pressure this season. Goalkeeping mistakes have contributed to their vulnerability, with the backline often caught flat-footed. While Bosso have found the net eight times, averaging a goal per game, their inability to protect leads has been their Achilles’ heel.

Kaindu, whose side has collected just six points from five outings, knows the margin for error is narrowing. And with pressure mounting from a restless Bosso fanbase, Sunday’s showdown against old rivals CAPS United now carries extra weight.

Adding to Kaindu’s worries is the fitness of versatile defender Andrew Mbeba, who was stretchered off during Highlanders’ 1-1 draw with Triangle United at Gibbo, last weekend. The influential defender has not returned to training and remains doubtful for the CAPS United clash. “We have almost a full squad that is training apart from Andrew Mbeba, who picked up an injury in the last game against Triangle,” said Kaindu. “He was stretchered off, and we are yet to get feedback from the doctor. He hasn’t been training, but he’s feeling slightly better. We will assess him and see if he will be ready for the game.”

Mbeba’s potential absence would be a big blow, not only for his defensive reliability but also for his contributions going forward, particularly on set-pieces.

“Mbeba has been instrumental in our games, and his absence would be felt,” Kaindu acknowledged. “But we are hopeful that we will get positive feedback from the doctors.”

Despite their shaky start, both Highlanders and CAPS United remain among the country’s most followed clubs — and whenever they clash, the stakes are rarely low. This weekend’s fixture, though early in the season, already carries the urgency of a six-pointer.

CAPS United, languishing in the relegation zone with just four points from five matches, are under pressure to bounce back. Highlanders, just two points better, are only slightly more comfortable. “CAPS United are one of the giants in this league. They have pedigree, experience and are very dangerous going forward,” warned Kaindu. “Their wide players are key, and we know that they will raise their game against us. It’s always a tough match when we face them.”

Last season, the fixture produced fireworks. Highlanders triumphed 2-0 at Barbourfields in the first leg, but CAPS United returned the favour with a dramatic 3-2 win at Rufaro Stadium in the reverse encounter. Another tightly contested battle is expected.

For Kaindu, the path to victory is clear: plug the defensive holes and hold the lead when they get in front. “We’ve been good going forward — we’ve scored in almost every game apart from one. Our main issue is defending our leads,” Kaindu said. “We need to be more disciplined and avoid the errors that have led to the goals we have conceded.”

Bosso fans will be hoping their side can rise to the occasion and that Barbourfields, their spiritual fortress, becomes the setting for a defensive turnaround — and perhaps the first victory statement of their season. — @innocentskizoe