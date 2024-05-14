Kaindu gutted…Rues missed chances

Highlanders FC coach Kelvin Kaindu (left) and his assistants check the drawing board during the 2-0 loss to FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium during the Castle Lager Premier Soccer Lager match on Sunday. —Picture by Nkosizile Ndlovu

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS head coach, Kelvin Kaindu was left gutted after watching his charges crumble 0-2 under the might of former champions FC Platinum, in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The defeat marked Bosso’s second loss of the current campaign and saw them slip down the ladder with last season’s league runners-up, Manica Diamonds, stealing a march after edging Bikita Minerals 1-0.

After 11 outings, Bosso find themselves in fourth place on the league table with 19 points, three points adrift of pacesetters Manica Diamonds.

“They utilised their half chances. We had so many chances that could have made a difference. We looked better in the second half; it was unfortunate that we failed to convert the chances that we created,” mourned Kaindu.

“In terms of depth, if we have to balance players in terms of possession, it is difficult because we would want to make certain substitutions because we want to get offensive. That is why at times we ride on reputations. We have repeated, substituting striker for striker or we ask a midfielder to come up,” he said.

With a possible 33 points up for grabs, Bosso have only amassed 19 points, putting them on a 58 percent success rate, a massive nine points adrift of log leaders Manica Diamonds, who are on a 67 percent success rate.

FC Platinum have climbed into second place with 21 points, winning six matches, drawing three and losing twice.

Ambitious Simba Bhora, who shocked reigning champions Ngezi Platinum Stars, have risen to third position with 20 points.

Simba Bhora are set to meet Chicken Inn in a tantalising Week 12 fixture at Luveve Stadium.

The Gamecocks have been inconsistent, with their previous fixture against Twitter Kings, Bulawayo Chiefs, ending in a scoreless draw.

A total of 14 goals were netted in the past weekend, increasing the season’s tally to 176.

Prior to Week 11 ties, 163 goals had been netted, with Lynoth Chikuhwa of Bosso and Never Rauzhi of Bulawayo Chiefs scoring seven and six goals respectively. Unfortunately, Rauzhi missed a penalty in a goalless draw against Chicken Inn.

Despite their home draw against visiting Arenel Movers, Hwange remain rooted to the bottom of the league table with a meagre seven points to their name.

Week 11 results

Dynamos 1-1 Herentals, Highlanders 0-2 FC Platinum, Hwange 1-1 Arenel Movers, Manica Diamonds 1-0 Bikita Minerals, TelOne 0-2Chegutu Pirates, Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Chicken Inn, Greenfuel 1-0 ZPC Kariba Simba Bhora 2-1 Ngezi Platinum, Yadah 0-1 CAPS United — @FungaiMuderere