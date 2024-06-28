Kaindu keeps goalkeeper choice secret for Yadah Stars clash

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS head coach Kelvin Kaindu is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding who will replace Raphael Pitisi in goal when they face Yadah Stars at the Heart Stadium in Harare tomorrow.

Pitisi and his teammate Mckinnon Mushore are with the Warriors at the ongoing Cosafa Cup tournament in South Africa, leaving Bosso without their rising goalkeeper.

However, Kaindu has assured fans that the team is hatching a plan to compensate for their absence. The coach is yet to announce whether veteran Ariel Sibanda or the club’s third goalkeeper, Reward Muza, will be handed a start.

“We are planning without the two players who are with the national team. But in terms of preparations, we are doing as much as possible to do without them for the next fixture. I think Pitisi has been consistent in the games he has played, and it’s unfortunate that we won’t have him for this game,” said Kaindu.

“Pitisi only started playing in the CAPS United game. Ariel got injured and we tried to regulate his training in terms of maintaining his fitness. I cannot say whether he is starting or not.”

He said the players must forget about last Sunday’s victory over Hwange and focus on their next assignment.

“We want to stay focused and forget the result from our last game. We passed through a phase where we were not picking up maximum points considering the number of draws we got. We are playing Yadah, a team that is unpredictable when playing at home, so we have to remain focused,” said Kaindu.

In other matches set for the weekend, FC Platinum will engage in an away fixture against TelOne at Gweru’s Bata Stadium. Furthermore, Bulawayo Chiefs will face off against second-placed Manica Diamonds at Luveve Stadium. Meanwhile, defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars have a home tie against CAPS United at Baobab Stadium.

On Sunday, Chicken Inn will hope to win against Herentals College at Luveve Stadium, while struggling Hwange will be taking on unpredictable Bikita Minerals at the Colliery Stadium. Struggling Dynamos will face Greenfuel at Rufaro Stadium.

PSL Week 17 Fixtures

Tomorrow

Yadah v Highlanders (Heart Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Manica Diamonds (Luveve), Simba Bhora v ZPC Kariba (Wadzanayi), Ngezi Platinum Stars v CAPS United (Baobab)

Sunday

Hwange v Bikita Minerals (Colliery), Dynamos v Greefuel (Rufaro), TelOne v FC Platinum (Bata), Chegutu Pirates v Arenel Movers (Baobab), Chicken Inn v Herentals College (Luveve)

-@innocentskizoe