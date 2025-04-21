Kaindu optimistic ahead of Ngezi tie. . . as Chicken Inn welcome Simba Bhora

Fungai Muderere, Zimpapers Sports Hub

SMARTING from a one-nil defeat, they suffered at the hands of Chicken Inn in a derby Independence Day Celebrations match on Good Friday, Highlanders gaffer Kelvin Kaindu is optimistic that his charges will rise to the occasion when they take on former champions Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium this afternoon.

On Independence Day, Bosso, just like Chicken Inn, gave a number of non-regular players a run in an exciting open match.

“I think our game against Chicken Inn was a big litmus test. We changed the entire team, and we did our team selection for the Ngezi Platinum game from that match. Most of the guys we fielded were wanting in terms of match fitness. Darlington Munkuli, Mvelo Khoza and Archford Faira, who has been injured, played well.

“We were still working on some of the players’ match fitness. There were so many positives, and we are optimistic of a good result against Ngezi Platinum Stars,” said Kaindu.

In their previous Castle Lager Premier Soccer fixture, Bosso edged CAPS United 1-0 courtesy of a Reason Sibanda quick first-half strike in the latest instalment of the Battle of the Cities.

Bosso are on nine points, but their away form remains a disaster — two draws and a defeat from three matches on the road speak to a side still searching for stability away from their favourite hunting ground, Barbourfields Stadium.

Takesure Chiragwi-mentored Ngezi Platinum Stars will be without their pacey forward Obriel Chirinda due to suspension.

Bosso, who misses the services of, their dependable defender Andrew Mbeba, who is in the treatment room, will be looking to overcome the challenge.

This will be the second consecutive league match that the Bulawayo football giants will play without Mbeba, who has not trained for two weeks following an injury he picked up in their one-all draw against Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium.

That result moved Bosso up to seventh with nine points, but their away form remains a concern: two draws and a defeat from three matches on the road speaks to a side still searching for balance away from Barbourfields Stadium.

λ In another potentially exciting match that will be played today, Joey Antipas’ Chicken Inn will welcome Simba Bhora. Under the guidance of ex-Warriors and Highlanders player

, Simba Bhora, who have managed to post three wins, two draws, and one defeat, are on eleven points.

“We had a good match against Highlanders. The team that we used was made up of players who are all from the squad. All the players put their hands up to be selected for the Simba Bhora match.

“Definitely, we will count them. We saw what our strength is like, but most of the players, if not those who started when we played against Dynamos in our last league match, will start,” said Antipas.

Last weekend, Chicken Inn edged Dynamos 1-0 in what was their first win of the season. Bruised DeMbare face a tricky assignment away to newbies MWOS at Ngoni Stadium, while Kwekwe United entertain Herentals College at Gweru’s Bata.

Flamboyant and star-studded Scottland FC take on Norman Mapeza’s FC Platinum in a potentially fiery clash at Rufaro Stadium.

@FungaiMuderere.