Kaindu prays for ‘Devine Intervention’

Innocent Kurira, Sports Writer

THOUGH there is a great chance that Highlanders midfielder Devine Mhindirira might leave the club when his contract expires on June 30, the club’s head coach , Kelvin Kaindu remains optimistic that the inform creative player will further commit to the club.

According to impeccable sources, Mhindirira is being targeted by Chicken Inn and former champions FC Platinum.

Speaking ahead of his side’s tie against Hwange at Barbourfields Stadium set for Sunday, Kaindu said he is hopeful the player will stay with the club.

“I think it becomes difficult for me to comment on such issues. We have Devine and we have plans for him. I am sure the team and the administration will make sure we have Devine in our books,” said Kaindu.

Mhindirira, has been on top of his game for Kaindu’s mentored side and losing his services would prove detrimental for the league championship starved black and white army.

Owing to a nagging injury, Mhindirira saw little game time at Bosso last season.

It was the same year that the 2022 season Soccer Star of the Year finalist was called for a disciplinary hearing after he missed Bosso’s first three weeks of pre-season training.