Kaindu sees momentum: Gritty victory sparks optimism

Highlanders coach, Kelvin Kaindu exchanges notes with goalkeeper’s coach Tembo Chuma during the team’s match against CAPS United at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday. — Picture Eliah Saushoma

Innocent Kurira, Zimpapers Sports Hub

HIGHLANDERS coach, Kelvin Kaindu, believes their gritty 1-0 triumph over CAPS United could be the spark that ignites their 2025 campaign — a season he insists is only just beginning.

After a stuttering start, plagued by pre-season disruptions, Bosso finally look to be hitting stride — and at just the right time, with the Easter Football Fiesta looming.

“We had planned to use the first six games as our periodisation period because we didn’t have adequate pre-season preparations. I believe we’re now in the kind of shape that can bring us more wins like this one,” said Kaindu, visibly relieved and hopeful after the final whistle.

It wasn’t a performance for the purists, but Bosso’s faithful won’t mind — not when it delivered three precious points and a dash of momentum. Reason Sibanda’s decisive strike, beautifully set up by Brighton Ncube, ensured the Bulawayo giants edged a cagey contest that could prove a turning point in their season narrative.

Kaindu didn’t downplay the significance.

“This win is special. The three points are very crucial. We’ve drawn several games that we dominated and could have won. We let points slip in the dying minutes, so getting the full three points is a huge positive,” he reflected.

Before the match, Highlanders sat 10th on the log — a position that felt alien for a club of their stature. The victory lifted them to seventh, and while still early days, there’s a sense that Kaindu’s boys are beginning to turn the gears.

“Slowly, we are climbing. I said we would use these first six games to prepare for the season, and I hope we’ve now found our rhythm. Sometimes, all you need is a bit of luck. Today, we weren’t at our best, but we managed to grind out a result. That’s football,” said Kaindu.

He also reserved special praise for the Highlanders faithful.

“We are grateful to the crowd — their energy kept us going and helped us secure the win.”

But it wasn’t all rosy. The defence continues to wobble, with Highlanders having conceded five goals in as many matches. Kaindu didn’t shy away from that elephant in the room.

“That’s an area we need to fix. The goals we have conceded haven’t been from great play by the opposition, but from our own costly mistakes. That’s not acceptable at this level,” he admitted.

As Bosso prepare for a blockbuster Easter Monday showdown against unbeaten Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab, belief is quietly building in their camp. And off the pitch, the club is also preparing for something far more monumental.

Highlanders chairman, Kenneth Mhlophe, took the opportunity to stir hearts with a rallying cry to the Bosso family ahead of the club’s 100-year celebrations next year.

“As we stand on the brink of an incredible milestone — celebrating 100 years of Highlanders — I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you. Your unwavering support has been the backbone of our beloved club, and it is your passion that fuels our journey,” Mhlophe said.

“In a time when moneybags teams have emerged, attracting many players, your loyalty has shone through. Thank you for sticking by us, for filling up Barbourfields Stadium week in and week out, and for travelling with the team, even in challenging times. Your presence is not just a show of support; it is a testament to the true spirit of Highlanders.”

Mhlophe extended an open invitation to corporate Zimbabwe to rally behind the Bosso cause.

“To our corporate partners, we invite you to continue believing in the Highlanders brand. Don’t hesitate to associate with us; together, we can shape the future of football in our community.

“Our players and coaches need your support now more than ever, and it is the people — the heartbeat of Highlanders — that will propel us to new heights.

“Let’s make this centenary celebration one for the ages! Together, we will honour our past and pave the way for a glorious future. Thank you for being the heart and soul of Highlanders. Here’s to many more years of success together.”

Easter Weekend fixtures

Saturday

GreenFuel vs ZPC Kariba (Green Fuel Arena)

Sunday

CAPS United vs Bikita Minerals (Rufaro Stadium),Manica Diamonds vs TelOne (Sakuva Stadium),Triangle vs Yadah (Gibbo Stadium)

Monday

Chicken Inn vs Simba Bhora (Luveve Stadium),Kwekwe United vs Herentals (Bata Stadium), MWOS vs Dynamos (Ngoni Stadium),Ngezi Platinum vs Highlanders (Baobab Stadium) Scottland vs FC Platinum (Rufaro Stadium). — @innocentskizoe