Kaindu throws in towel

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS have surrendered their hopes of winning the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title after their 3-2 humbling by CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

The defeat saw Bosso slip down to fifth place on the league table with just eight games left.

Bosso coach Kelvin Kaindu said their loss to Caps United has made their lives very difficult in the league.

“It has put us so much behind the log leaders, Simba Bhora. But football being football, hopefully, we can win our remaining games and remain in the championship race,” said Kaindu.

Bosso’s leading striker, Lynoth Chikuhwa scored a brace in the opening 32 minutes of the game, taking his goal tally to 10 before veteran William Manondo scored his 11th goal from the penalty spot just before half-time.

CAPS United secured their fourth win from their last five matches, thanks to Lot Chiwunga’s 94th-minute goal, which saw them stage a spectacular comeback victory.

The game saw Highlanders conceding in the last five minutes of either half, highlighting their poor concentration levels and fitness.

“I think the first goal we conceded affected us. We had looked very good at this crucial moment in the league,” said Kaindu.

Bosso will now concentrate on their pending Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match against Simba Bhora, which is a potentially explosive encounter.

In the other Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals, Dynamos take on Yadah, while Ngezi Platinum Stars face CAPS United with Manica Diamonds and FC Platinum complete the last fixture.

PSL Week 26

Results

Telone1-2 Simba Bhora, Chicken Inn 0-0 Yadah, Chegutu Pirates 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, Bikita, FC Platinum 0-1 Manica Diamonds, Arenel Movers 2-1 Greenfuel, Herentals 2-0Hwange, Bikita Minerals 0-0 ZPC Kariba. – @FungaiMuderere.