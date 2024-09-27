Kaindu warns against complacency

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS coach Kelvin Kaindu has warned his charges to guard against complacency when they face FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium.

Highlanders beat Arenel 2-0 on Thursday after a four-match winless streak.

Before their victory over Arenel, Bosso had been on a four-game winless run which saw them register two stalemates against Ngezi Platinum (1-1) and Chicken Inn (0-0).

They lost 2-1 at home to Herentals before another defeat on the road losing 3-2 to CAPS United. Bosso will be hoping to make it two wins in a row with victory against FC Platinum who are going through a rough patch.

The four-time league champions are winless in their last four league encounters losing twice and recording two draws.

The recent stalemate was on Wednesday against Greenfuel. The match ended 1-1.

As things stand, FC Platinum are second on the table with 47 points, nine points behind log leaders Simba Bhora.

Highlanders are fifth with 38 points and Bosso coach Kaindu says it will be crucial to get points against one of the teams at the top of the table.

“It was good to win after a long time but we don’t want to get carried away. We have a big game on Saturday. We just hope we have a clean bill of health. It’s another game that needs us to be focused. We hope we are a bit consistent in terms of collecting results. If you look at the points difference, the teams that are closer to us are not much.

“Looking at the gap between us and the team at the summit if we can manage to pick up points here and there including the weekend game it gives us a lot of advantage in maximising on collecting maximum points,” said Kaindu.

The first leg played at Barbourfields saw FC Platinum winning the game 2-0.

Early goals by FC Platinum, which came in a flash, inside 10 minutes were all that separated the teams. FC Platinum got their goals through Juan Mutudza and Lawrence Mhlanga.

In other matches set for this weekend, table toppers Simba Bhora will have an opportunity to prove their league title mantle when they face Ngezi Platinum at Baobab Stadium tomorrow.

Dynamos who are now out of the Caf Confederation Cup are back to domestic competitions and face Herentals at Rufaro Stadium.

Fixtures

Saturday

ZPC Kariba v Greenfuel (Nyamhunga Stadium), FC Platinum v Highlanders (Mandava Stadium), Arenel Movers v Hwange (Luveve Stadium), Herentals v Dynamos (Rufaro Stadium) Ngezi Platinum v Simba Bhora (Baobab Stadium)

Sunday

Bikita Minerals v Manica Diamonds (Sakubva Stadium), Caps United v Yadah (Rufaro Stadium) Chicken Inn v Bulawayo Chiefs (Luveve Stadium), Chegutu Pirates v TelOne (Baobab)

