Kaizer Chiefs end sale speculation, R512m to Saudi oil giants is ‘fake news’

Kaizer Chiefs has reassured fans and the football fraternity that the Soweto giants is not on the market, ending widespread reports of a possible sale of the club.

The rumour claimed that the club secured a deal worth R512 million with an unnamed oil giant consortium from Saudi Arabia.

This comes after Amakhosi sacked Gavin Hunt as head coach last Friday, with the club owner and founder Kaizer Motaung looking to cash in following a tumultuous 16 months during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the Glamour Boys moved quickly and poured cold water over the reports, signalling that the sale of the club is not true.

The club said in a statement released on Twitter: “Fake News! The Club is NOT for sale! Please be aware of fake news going around social media and other platforms. Please follow us on our official Club properties for authentic news. You can e-mail us and call us to confirm as well.” – Sport24.com