Thousands of Kaizer Chiefs supporters are expected to turn up for the march. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

The organisers of Friday’s Kaizer Chiefs supporters’ protest march to the Soweto giants’ headquarters at Naturena have promised a “legal and courteous” proceeding.

The organisers clarified that they have received permission from Chiefs and the relevant authorities‚ including the Johannesburg metro police (JMPD), for the march to Amakhosi’s Village to hand over a memorandum of their grievances.

“Kaizer Chiefs Football Club supporters have realised their constitutional right as stipulated in section 17 of the constitution … which states that ‘everyone has the right‚ peacefully and unarmed‚ to assemble‚ to demonstrate‚ to picket and to present petitions’‚” the organisers said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As concerned supporters‚ looking at dismal results and the perpetual decline of our beloved football club‚ we saw it fit to exercise this constitutional right and organise a peaceful and lawful protest to Naturena to raise our grievances with relevant Kaizer Chiefs authorities.

“We have followed all correct procedures to ensure that this march is both legal and courteous. We have met with law-enforcement officials from JMPD‚ Kaizer Chiefs officials and media personnel looking for advice and permission.

“We are pleased that we were able to reach a common consensus and understanding with the two parties and we want to announce that the peaceful march is ongoing as planned.

“We would like to thank the JMPD officials who have diligently worked with us during preparations of this historic occasion and the Kaizer Chiefs officials who accepted the call and are willing to consider our demands enacted in the memorandum‚ which we will submit to them on Friday May 14 2021 at 10am.

“We also want to send our gratitude to various media houses that have given an opportunity to give clarity about the march and we would like to invite the media to be available on Friday for this historic occasion.

“To ensure that the march is peaceful‚ we have assigned a group of supporters who will work with law-enforcement officials to become our marshals on the day of the protest.

“These supporters will assist in ensuring compliance with regards to Covid-19 regulations such as wearing of masks‚ social distancing and strict hygiene (if need be) and some will be there to assist in looking after vehicles of demonstrators.”

Organisers have said they are asking for a vastly improved performance from Chiefs‚ who are in the midst of their sixth season without a trophy‚ and are in 10th place in the DStv Premiership in the 2020-21 campaign with three matches left. – TimesLive