Kaizer Chiefs wanted Prince Dube

FORMER Highlanders striker Prince Dube was reportedly on South Africa Africa’s DStv Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs radar before he opted for Young Africans of Tanzania from Azam FC.

Dube officially joined Young Africans, popularly known as Yang, on Sunday although reports suggest the move was done in May and they were just waiting for the end of June to make it public.

The former Highlanders striker had believed that his contact with Azam was ending on June 30 but it was held that he still had two more years.

In the resultant fallout, the speedy Dube stopped training with Azam to push for his release.

Azam initially demanded $300,000 for his release, while Dube offered $250,000. Ultimately, Yanga facilitated the transfer by paying Azam around $275,000.

With Highlanders entitled to 30 percent of the fee, the Bulawayo giants’ cashflows will certainly be boosted by over US$82 000.

Contacted for a comment Dube’s agent George Deda said: “With regards to Prince Dube’s move to Young Africans I will not comment and that is for professional reasons. What I can confirm is that Kaizer Chiefs reached out to me asking about the availability of the player.

“It’s true that Kaizer Chiefs were chasing him. I also told Prince Dube about that. His Kaizer Chiefs pending deal could not be concluded in time as the club had no coach. The new Kaizer Chief coach (Nasreddine Nabi from Tunisia), knew about Prince. A lot has happened in the last six months but I’m still Prince Dube’s agent.”

Dube joined Azam from Highlanders in 2020 for a reported fee of $50,000, signing an initial two-year contract and quickly became a prolific goalscorer at the club.

The Inyathi bred Zimbabwe international made the move to Tanzania with four months remaining of his Highlanders contract. A number of Zimbabwean players that include Bruce Kangwa, Tafadzwa Kutinyu, Thabani Kamusoko, Never Tigere, Francisco Zvikumbawire and Mitchel Katsvairo among others have previously had a dance in the Tanzanian elite football league.

