Kalawa Jazmee set to sign Idols SA 2020 winner

The winner of “Idols SA” season 16 will be signed to Kalawa Jazmee Records.

Kalawa Jazmee will handle the artistic development, management and marketing with the winner set to access a wide network of Kalawa artists and alumni.

Launched in the early 90s as an independent music label, Kalawa Jazmee is now celebrated for being a hit factory as well as a cradle for talent.

They have discovered, produced and managed some of Mzansi’s finest, the likes of Boom Shaka, Bongo Maffin, Mafikizolo, Thebe, Trompies, Busiswa, Zonke, Candy Tsamandebele, Professor and Tamara Dey.

For decades, Kalawa Jazmee has been giving generations of South Africans some of the best soundtracks of the time.

Their contribution to the development of kwaito as a music genre is undeniable. With so much street cred, the label is best positioned to harness its network and alumni to support the Idols winner.

Commenting on the partnership with “Idols SA”, co-founder of Kalawa Jazmee, DJ Oskido, said: “We are excited to bring a Kalawa Jazmee blueprint that has produced new talent that went on to be superstars.

“We’re looking forward to a new intake of University of Kalawa Jazmee students in form of Idols winners and to create South Africa’s next star.”

Boasting a formidable arsenal of young producers under the guidance of legendary Kalawa Jazmee directors – Mandla “Spikiri” Mofokeng, a genius in composition and scoring, and Bruce Sebitlo a mixing and mastering guru – the Idols winner will be in good hands.

Kalawa Jazmee is also home to legends Zynne “Mahoota” Sibika and Emmanuel “Mjokes” Matsane.

With a proven track record for nurturing talent, the “Idol’s SA” winner and possibly some in the top 10 will receive the gold standard Kalawa Jazmee star development process offered by their academy to train them in music production.

Nomsa Philiso, the director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, added: “The new deal with Kalawa Jazmee ushers in a new era of entertainment and growth for the Idols SA contestants and this is an exciting partnership.

“They have proven to be on the pulse of local youth culture and we have no doubt that the ‘Idols SA’ winner will find a space that will allow them to thrive and conquer the tough music industry.

“We also wish to express our gratitude to Gallo Records, who nurtured our previous winners in the past three years with great success.” – IOL