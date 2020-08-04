Kalawa Jazmee’s Jaycee Rapaddict introduces Madlela Skhobokhobo to Amapiano

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Kalawa Jazmee artiste, Jaycee Rapaddict (real name Sindiso Moyo) who hails from Filabusi has joined forces with Madlela Skhobokhobo for an Amapiano single titled Iyamemeza Ipiano.

The track which was released on Friday is part of Jaycee Rapaddict’s solo work as he is preparing to part ways with Kalawa Jazmee later this month.



A former member of Jika Boyz, Jaycee Rapaddict is hoping to grow his independent stable named Pimp Cash Entertainment.

Iyamemeza Ipiano was produced by DJ Khekhe in South Africa at 6alaxy Studio.

“I’m working on my first album to be out in a week. It’s a mixture of Hip-hop, gospel and Amapiano. I just wanted something that would accommodate everyone so I kept it original. People only knew me from the famous South African group (Kalawa), but they didn’t know that I’m from Filabusi, Zimbabwe.

“To show them that I’m proudly from Zimbabwe, I decided to join forces with Ngamnanka uSaMamo hit–maker, Madlela Skhobokhobo.

“This collaboration confused a lot of people because we’re both into different styles of music. I however had a vision because I believe as artistes, we have to cut boundaries and what more could represent me more than partnering with the elder who has been here before me,” said Jaycee Rapaddict.

The artiste said they had to improvise to record the song due to the lockdown restrictions.

“We agreed to do the song and even though it was during lockdown. We didn’t let that stop us because we used technology. The song is all about unity among us as artistes as it’s notalways about competition. If we can unite, we can produce beautiful music.” @mthabisi_mthire