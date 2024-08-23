Kamala Harris accepts Democratic Party’s nomination for president

The biggest speech of Kamala Harris’s life

Vice President Kamala Harris ceremonially accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president last night, issuing a call for unity and a warning that Donald Trump is an “unserious man” whose return to the White House could have devastating consequences for the U.S. Here’s the latest.

“With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past,” she said. And she warned, of Trump: “Consider the power he will have — especially after the United States Supreme Court just ruled he would be immune from criminal prosecution.”

Harris also devoted time to her personal biography, explaining that she was driven to be a prosecutor to protect people like a high school friend who had confided to her that she was being sexually assaulted by her stepfather.

The speech culminated Harris’s swift ascent to the top of the Democratic ticket — and kicks off what will surely be a furious 74-day sprint to Election Day.

Trump visits Arizona: Trump traveled to the southwestern border to highlight immigration, an issue Republicans believe will give them an edge in November. Talking about the 2020 election results, he seemed to actually acknowledge his defeat. “I got many millions more votes than I got the first time, but didn’t quite make it — just a little bit short,” he said.

– New York Times