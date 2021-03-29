Kamambo challenges Warriors to go beyond Afcon group stage

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA president Felton Kamambo has challenged the Warriors to go beyond the group stage in the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon next year.

Zimbabwe sealed qualification with a game to spare when they beat Botswana 1-0 in Francistown last Thursday.

They play Zambia in a dead rubber encounter this evening hoping to finish their qualifying campaign on a positive note with nothing to lose.

“The Warriors did us proud by qualifying for 2021 Afcon. I would like to say congratulations as well as thank the nation. Having celebrated this latest triumph let’s immediately put our shoulders back to the wheel because we host Zambia on Monday.(tonight)

“Yes, Afcon qualification may have been sealed but the best teams are those that never get tired of winning, the best teams are those that always want more.”

Zimbabwe have been to the Afcon in 2004, 2006, 2017 and 2019, but are yet to go beyond the group stages and Kamambo said that is something they need to rectify and next year’s tournament is their chance to make history.

“I also believe that this golden generation can become the first Zimbabwean team to play at the Fifa World Cup. Qatar 2022 is something we can achieve if we continue to work together. Together we have qualified for Afcon for the fifth time. The Warriors have provided the silver lining by qualifying with a game to spare amid the dark cloud of Covid-19. No calculators needed, just wine glasses to toast to this latest success,” he said.