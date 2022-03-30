Kamambo, Machana mislead court in seeking passports release

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Suspended Zifa president Felton Kamambo and committee member Philimon Machana misled the Court when seeking release of their passports to attend a Fifa Council meeting in Qatar on Thursday by claiming Zimbabwe was on the agenda.

The two approached the court seeking temporary release of their travel documents and told Harare regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje that the country was on the agenda and it was critical that they attended.

In an application prepared by lawyer Admire Rubaya, Kamambo and Machana said Zimbabwe was put on the agenda and the impending ban has adverse consequences to the football fraternity.

“Why we need them to travel is because the nation was hit by a suspension pending an impending ban by Fifa. Zimbabwe has been put on agenda and the consequences that come after the ban are adverse,” Rubaya told the court.

However, Chronicle Sport can confirm that the Fifa Council meeting has 10 agenda items and none of them are on or about Zimbabwe. In fact, the meeting will mainly discuss the suspension of Russian teams from Fifa competitions. It will also deliberate on the temporary amendment to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players on the exceptional situation in Ukraine.

A lawyer said Kamambo and Machana could face a charge of fraud (misrepresentation).

“They sought to mislead the court to release their documents under false pretences,” said the lawyer, who asked not to be named.

Full Fifa Council Qatar Agenda

1. President’s remarks

2. Bureau of the Council

2.1 Ratification of the decision of the Bureau of the Council of 27 February 2022 regarding the participation of Russian teams in FIFA competitions

2.2 Ratification of the decision of the Bureau of the Council of 28 February 2022 regarding the participation of Russian teams in FIFA competitions

2.3 Ratification of the decision of the Bureau of the Council of 7 March 2022 regarding the temporary amendment to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players addressing the exceptional situation deriving from the war in Ukraine

2.4 Ratification of the decision of the Bureau of the Council of 16 March 2022 regarding the temporary amendment to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players addressing the uncertainty regarding national players

3. Committee reports

3.1 Development Committee

Report on the Bureau meeting held by videoconference on 1 March 2022

3.2 Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions-related matters

Amendments to the 2020-2023 Women’s International Match Calendar

4. 72nd Fifa Congress

5. Miscellaneous

5.1. Amendments to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players

6. Next meeting