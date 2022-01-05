Kamambo resists extraordinary general meeting

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Suspended Zifa president Felton Kamambo has refused to call for an extraordinary general meeting requested by some association councillors in line with Article 28 of the Zifa constitution.

Kamambo has instead issued a thinly veiled threat to the rebellious 27 delegates, who have since appended their signatures to the demand.

“I am receiving calls from several councillors asking if as the Zifa board we are aware or have sanctioned any petition to call for an Zifa EGM to discuss, among many, the so called impasse between Zifa and SRC. The said councillors are saying they are being asked to sign a document without an agenda to support this dangerous initiative,” said Kamambo.

“Kindly note that as Zifa president and board, we are not aware and have not sanctioned any such document and its intentions. You are all aware that our dispute with SRC has been escalated to Fifa and Adminstrative Court. Anyone signing any documentation ostensibly on the misunderstanding that it originates or has the support of the board must therefore do so at their own risk.

“We remain guided by football statutes and will deal with any football matters guided by those. I would like to encourage you all to remain focused, patient and united as we expect normalcy to return guided by Fifa. Patience is not simply just the ability to wait, but is how we behave while waiting. Please be guided accordingly,” reads Kamambo’ message to the councillors.

While Kamambo alleges that the petition has no agenda, the councillors actually drew up an agenda.

According to the Zifa constitution, members do not need the Zifa board’s consent to have a meeting.

If their request is not actioned, the meeting can still go ahead in terms of Article 28( 2 ) of the Zifa constitution which reads: “The executive committee shall convene an extraordinary congress if one third of the members of Zifa make such a request in writing.

The request shall specify the items for the agenda. An extraordinary congress shall be held within three months of receipt of the request. If an extraordinary congress is not convened, the members who requested it may convene the congress themselves. As a last resort, members may request assistance from Caf or Fifa.”

Part 4 of the same article states that if the congress is the initiative of the executive committee, the responsibility of drawing up an agenda lies with them, but if it’s convened upon the request of members, as is the case now, the agenda must contain the points raised by members.

The agenda of an extraordinary congress may not be altered.

Kamambo was one of the councillors when former Zifa president Cuthbert Dube’s mandate was revoked in 2015 leading to elections that ushered in the flamboyant Phillip Chiyangwa.