Kamandama Mining disaster should never happen again

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

NEW players in the mining sector in Hwange District have been urged to embrace safety standards at workplaces to avoid a repeat of the worst mining disaster in the history of Zimbabwe.

The Kamandama mine disaster, also known as the Wankie coal mine disaster, occurred on 6 June 1972 at Wankie No.2 colliery.

A series of underground explosions suspected to have been caused by methane gas reverberated and shook the mining town, claiming 427 workers.

The incident, which would later go down in Zimbabwean history as the deadliest mine accident, saw only eight men being rescued with further rescue attempts proving impossible due to poisonous gas in the tunnels.

The disaster led to concerns over safety measures in the mining sector with companies such as Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) investing more into safety.

Speaking at the 52nd Kamandama mine disaster commemorations held on Thursday, Chief Whange who was guest of honour urged companies joining the mining sector to invest in safety standards to avoid injuries and fatalities at the workplace.

“We cannot, however, afford to be complacent and drop our guard. The company’s contractors must always ensure that safety standards are adhered to without compromise,” he said.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development for walking HCCL on the journey to ensuring the maintenance of safe mining operations annually.

“We need to see new players in the district with more taking up safety and risk-based thinking in all operations,” said Chief Whange.

He said the use of non hazardous mining methods, stone dusting, ventilation of underground mine, use of flame proof machinery, contraband prohibition underground, welding practices, gas monitoring emergency preparedness through its Pronto team, were as a result of the dawn from the lessons learnt from the Kamandama mine disaster.

Meanwhile, Chief Whange called upon the world investing in developing technologies that assist in minimizing carbon emissions ahead of banning the use of coal arguing that it was useful in achieving industrialization.

“The cause of the vision cannot be ignored by the green energy push. I believe the focus should not be on the elimination of coal but on bringing on board technologies that will minimize carbon emissions,” he said.

“The HCCL and Zimbabwe’s voice must be heard on the future of coal in the global arena. Let us continue to keep the memory of the departed 427 alive.”

Reiterating the same sentiments, HCCL acting managing director, Mr William Gambiza, said the company was investing heavily in ensuring international safety standards with various initiatives having been employed by the miner.

“In the context of HCCL today safety is a value it is our number one priority. Safety of our people is at the heart of what we do.

“However, the dimensions of out safety is broad and is not only limited to the human capital. We believe also that we need to safeguard jealously in terms of business,” said Mr Gambiza.

“Therefore, our safety concerns have also spread not only into human capital but the natural capital our mineral resource, financial capital, our mine- the manufacturing capital, our plant and equipment and so is the intellectual capital.”

Mr Gambiza said HCCL remains committed to its objective of zero harm and putting safety first to protect every employee, customer and key stakeholders.

The company further committed to looking after the remaining 61 widows who were now in the twilight years.

“To the widows who lost husbands 52 years ago, HCCL honours their strength. Their resilience has carried them through the decades of grief and we stand by their side,” said Mr Gambiza.

“HCCL will continue to support them emotionally and practically. Today HCCL announces a renewed commitment to prioritizing the livelihoods of these remaining survivors through different forms of support, seeing that sustainability programmes may not fully address their needs due to advanced age.”

The event was attended by mine workers, Government officials, traditional leaders, clergy, and other mining stakeholders.