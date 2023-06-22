Kanende Shines in South Africa

Sports Writer

PEACEMORE Kenende has been in fine form for Coal City Wizards in the South African Women’s Soccer League sponsored by Hollywood Bets.

The Zimbabwean scored a brace against Thunderbird Ladies at Witbank Stadium in Mpumalanga on Sunday.

She was voted Queen of the Match after their 2-0 victory and she was presented with R2000. Speaking to Chronicle about how she felt after the match, she said: “I was shocked because I was not expecting to be Queen of the Match but I guess it’s because I had scored a brace.”

Before the win, they had lost five consecutive matches, and the victory could be a huge step to reviving their season’s hopes as they have been involved in the fight against relegation.

The Mpumalanga-based Coal City Wizards side sits on 13th place on the Hollywood Bets Super League which is the top tier of South African women’s football.

The left-attacking midfielder will hope that her form will help the team climb up the ladder.

Kenende, who has represented Zimbabwe twice at Under-20 level, will also hope to have impressed her newly appointed coach, Annah Monate after her scintillating show.

Before joining Coal City Wizards, she played for South African outfit, Ma-Indies. Locally, she played for New Orleans, Inline Academy and Barrow Jets FC.

The former Msiteli High School pupil who comes from Mpopoma, advised other girls who dream of playing abroad, that they should follow their passion.

She said nothing is impossible. “Just do what your heart tells you and do not focus on what people say as they will always try to pull down a girl child, especially in sport, therefore it is important to remain focused all the time,” she said.

They will play their next game at home in Witbank’s Puma Stadium against Richmond on Sunday at 3pm and the match will be broadcast live on South African television.