Kanu shocked by Iwobi’s switch to Everton

Cape Town — Arsenal legend, Nwankwo Kanu, believes his former club “made a mistake” after allowing forward Alex Iwobi to join Everton in the off-season.

Iwobi completed a surprise move to Everton on deadline day last month, ending a 15-year association with Arsenal.

The Nigerian has since explained the reasons behind his departure but compatriot and former Gunner Kanu says it “was a shock” that Arsenal let him leave. The club stands to earn up to £34 million from the deal but Kanu feels Iwobi was priceless due to what he represented

“I would say they made a mistake, 100 per cent,” Kanu told Goal. “Why they let him go, I don’t know.

“He’s a boy who, in and out, is Arsenal. He always wanted to do his best for the club. He loves the club, but not only that he can play football. What he brings week in, week out, the fans need to appreciate that.

“I think he is still young and those are the type of people you want in the team, people who grew up here, who know everything about the club and wants to die for the club. He was one of them, so for us to lose him and to let him go, was a shock. I couldn’t really believe we did it, but that’s football.”

Meanwhile, Everton defender Yerry Mina has been fined £10 000 after admitting a Football Association misconduct charge in relation to betting rules, English football’s governing body said yesterday.

In a statement, the FA said that Mina was fined for “participating in an advertisement for betting activity which he is prohibited from engaging in”, a television advert for gambling company Betjuego in his home country of Colombia earlier this year.

The FA Regulatory Commission revealed all the money Mina received for the advert was donated to his charitable foundation, which was set up by the former Barcelona centre-back in 2016 to help disadvantaged young people back home. It was also confirmed the 24-year-old requested the advert to be removed as soon as the he was informed he was in breach of FA rules, while he ended his association with the betting company in May.— Sport24-AFP.