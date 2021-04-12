Karate body appoints provincial executives

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Karate Federation (ZNKF) has appointed interim provincial karate executive committees as it forges ahead with plans to establish solid structures across the country.

ZNKF was formed last year to focus on semi-contact karate in the country and successfully applied for registration with the Sports and Recreation Commission.

Following its inception, the association asked members in provinces to organise themselves and come up with provincial structures.

Only Bulawayo province complied with the directive, with other provinces failing to come up with executive committees.

According to Article 5.9 of the ZNKF constitution, “if there is no provincial karate association in a province where more than one style practices karate, the national executive committee shall appoint an interim provincial executive consisting of an acting chairperson, general secretary, acting treasurer and acting technical director.

This provincial executive committee shall not hold office for more than two years during which time its expected to facilitate elections and regularisation of its membership with the ZNKF.”

Appointed chairpersons of the provinces are Tinyiko Halamani (Harare), Rhodesia Mhosva (Mashonaland Central), Prichard Zishumba (Mashonaland East), Simeon Janji (Mashonaland West), Monica Peters (Masvingo), Greatmans Sibanda (Matabeleland North) and Lloyd Mukucha (Midlands).

Consultations are underway to make appointments in Manicaland and Matabeleland South.

ZNKF was formed to ensure that semi-contact karate members comply with statutes of the World Karate Federation, which bars its members from having sporting relationships with other karate associations not recognised by WKF. – @innocentskizoe