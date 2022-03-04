Karate Federations seals deal with OK Zimbabwe

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

The Zimbabwe National Karate Federation (ZNKF) have received a shot in the arm with a sponsorship package from retail giant OK Zimbabwe Limited.

ZNKF received a total of $675 465 from OK Zimbabwe which is meant to cover the Federation’s membership and affiliation fees to the World Karate Federation (WKF) and the African Sports Council Region Five Karate Federation.

“The good standing, we will achieve from the said sponsorship forms the foundation of our 2022 activities as it entitles us to participate at all regional, continental and international karate events sanctioned by the World Karate Federation in 2022.

“One such important event shall be the training seminar to be held at the sidelines of the African Union Sports Council Region 5 Karate Championships in Durban, South Africa in May, where the World Karate Federation is sending an expert coach from Europe to train instructors from Southern Africa.

“The ZNKF is grateful to OK Zimbabwe Limited and assures them of strict accountability in the management of financial resources at the ZNKF, which include audited annual financials. At the ZNKF, we shall endeavor to create clean opportunities for OK Zimbabwe to advertise during our various events, so that they can see a return on this important investment,” read a statement from ZNKF.

The ZNKF were officially accredited as the sole representative body of the sport by the World Karate Federation (WKF) in November last year.

It effectively ended the battle for recognition between the Zimbabwe Karate Union (ZKU) and ZNKF.

In terms of the calendar of events, ZNKF plans to hold 25 competitions this year.

[email protected]