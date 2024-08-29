Karate instructor caged 28 years for sodomising students

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 35-YEAR-OLD Boy Scout trainer from Chief Seke, Mashonaland East has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for sexual-assaulting boys aged 10-19 during karate training camps.

The accused individual had been engaging in this abusive behaviour for approximately 2 years before one of the victims finally reported the incidents to their parents, resulting in the accused’s arrest.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in a statement on X, said “The accused person indecently assaulted boys aged between 10 and 19. The incidents occurred between January 2022 and January 2024. The accused person used to train the boys karate and would take advantage of their camp days. He would instruct them to thoroughly wash themselves, after which he would show them pornographic material on his laptop before indecently assaulting them.

“The matter came to light when one of the complainants narrated his ordeal to his parents and they alerted other parents via their WhatsApp group. Upon inquiries, the other complainants also disclosed their ordeals.”

He received a prison sentence of 28 years, said the NPAZ.